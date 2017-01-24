Join the Largest St. Pat’s Celebration in Springfield

Paint Springfield green on March 11th for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration you will not want to miss. Join in on the 8th annual Dublin’s Pass ShamRox Run St. Patty’s Day themed road race and beer festival. Sign up for the 15K, 5K or the Beer Mile. The race starts and finishes right at Dublin’s Pass in downtown Springfield.

The festive atmosphere, delicious post-race spread, beer, SWAG and live music make ShamRox Run the perfect St. Patrick’s Day celebration. After the race, stick around for the 2nd annual ShamRox BeerFest and live music (bands announced soon).