Join the Largest St. Pat’s Celebration in Springfield
Paint Springfield green on March 11th for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration you will not want to miss. Join in on the 8th annual Dublin’s Pass ShamRox Run St. Patty’s Day themed road race and beer festival. Sign up for the 15K, 5K or the Beer Mile. The race starts and finishes right at Dublin’s Pass in downtown Springfield.
The festive atmosphere, delicious post-race spread, beer, SWAG and live music make ShamRox Run the perfect St. Patrick’s Day celebration. After the race, stick around for the 2nd annual ShamRox BeerFest and live music (bands announced soon).
Distance Options
2017 Pricing
15K
5K
Beer Mile
15K 4-Pack
**Does not include online processing fees
Highlights
Free food and free beer (for those 21 and older) for all 15K & 5K participants.
Live music from Keltic Knot, Brookline Station and Jam McClanton
Custom Technical Tee for 15K participants and cotton tee for all 5K participants
Free professional Race Photos
Live Chip Timed Results courtesy of Ultramax Sports
Custom Finisher Pint Glass for 5K & 15K participants
Overall & Age Division Awards
Discounted entry into ShamRox Beerfest the first ever St. Patrick’s Day themed Beer Festival with live music, food trucks and craft beer samplings. Get your tickets at http://ShamRoxBeerFest.com
More exciting highlights to come. Follow Ultramax Sports on Facebook to keep up to date
Local Support
For 2016, ShamRox Run helps support United Way of the Ozarks.
United Way helps people learn to read, feed the hungry, give shelter to the homeless, protect families and children from violence, restore hope after a disaster or illness, and renew faith for a brighter tomorrow. Learn more about how you can help by visiting http://uwozarks.com
#ShamRoxRun
Have questions or want to stay in the know with everything ShamRox?
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. If you are feeling dangerous, drop us a line at info@ultramaxsports.com