 Join the Largest St. Pat’s Celebration in Springfield

Paint Springfield green on March 11th for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration you will not want to miss. Join in on the 8th annual Dublin’s Pass ShamRox Run St. Patty’s Day themed road race and beer festival. Sign up for the 15K, 5K or the Beer Mile. The race starts and finishes right at Dublin’s Pass in downtown Springfield.

The festive atmosphere, delicious post-race spread, beer, SWAG and live music make ShamRox Run the perfect St. Patrick’s Day celebration. After the race, stick around for the 2nd annual ShamRox BeerFest and live music (bands announced soon).

Distance Options

15K

The 9.3 distance is the perfect jump start into the racing season. All 15K participants get a custom technical tee and finishers pint glass. The race starts and finishes right in downtown Springfield.
5K

The popular 5K is the perfect distance for the runners and walkers alike. Sign up and get a custom St. Patrick’s Day themed shirt, pint glass and delicious post-race food when you finish
Beer Mile

Run a lap, drink a beer. It’s that easy. Oh did we say you have to do it four times? It’s only a mile right? The largest Beer Mile in Missouri is back and will be bigger than ever for 2016.
2017 Pricing

15K

$45Thru 01/26
$50Thru 02/28
$55Thru 03/11

5K

$25Thru 01/26
$30Thru 02/28
$35Thru 03/11

Beer Mile

$15Thru 01/26
$20Thru 02/28
$25Thru 03/11

15K 4-Pack

$160Thru 02/28
$180Thru 03/11

**Does not include online processing fees

Highlights

  • Free food and free beer (for those 21 and older) for all 15K & 5K participants.

  • Live music from Keltic Knot, Brookline Station and Jam McClanton

  • Custom Technical Tee for 15K participants and cotton tee for all 5K participants

  • Free professional Race Photos

  • Live Chip Timed Results courtesy of Ultramax Sports

  • Custom Finisher Pint Glass for 5K & 15K participants

  • Overall & Age Division Awards

  • Discounted entry into ShamRox Beerfest the first ever St. Patrick’s Day themed Beer Festival with live music, food trucks and craft beer samplings. Get your tickets at http://ShamRoxBeerFest.com

  • More exciting highlights to come. Follow Ultramax Sports on Facebook to keep up to date

#ShamRoxRun

Have questions or want to stay in the know with everything ShamRox?

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. If you are feeling dangerous, drop us a line at info@ultramaxsports.com

Looking to Help Out?

Consider giving back to the community and volunteering for ShamRox

Local Support

For 2016, ShamRox Run helps support United Way of the Ozarks.

United Way helps people learn to read, feed the hungry, give shelter to the homeless, protect families and children from violence, restore hope after a disaster or illness, and renew faith for a brighter tomorrow. Learn more about how you can help by visiting http://uwozarks.com

