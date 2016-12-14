2017 Pricing
HIGHLIGHTS
All Half Marathon Participants Will Receive a Women’s Cut New Balance Technical T-shirt.
5K Participants Will Receive a Women’s Cut Cotton T-shirt.
Boutique Expo with Women-specific Vendors.
Custom Go-Girl 6″ Finisher Medal for the Half Marathon
Custom Go-Girl Finisher Medal for the 5K
Custom-etched Wine Glasses for all Finishers.
Overall & Age Group Awards – We go four-deep in every age group!
Live Individual Results Receipt Station
Free Race Photos
Go Girl Run Pacers
Delicious Post-race Food and Smoothies
Custom finisher Certificates Courtesy of Springfield Glass Company
LOCAL CHARITIES
About GYNCA
GYNCA provides education, support and resources to women in southwest Missouri with gynecologic cancers, and raises awareness about early-warning signs and symptoms. GYNCA helps women and their families, while they are battling a gynecologic cancer through four core services: Survivor to Survivor Mentoring, Support Group Meetings, Non-Medical Financial Assistance and Education/Awareness.
Get Involved
Help support GYNCA and make a difference in the lives of women with gynecologic cancers all across the Ozarks! Every single month, GYNCA provides emergency financial assistance to women undergoing chemotherapy and/or radiation for gynecologic cancers. Nearly $10,000 is delved out each MONTH, right here in Southwest Missouri. Every donation makes a HUGE impact, help us #SaveTheHooHas.
Volunteer for Go Girl
We are recruiting a team of dedicated volunteers to assist in helping each participant reach her goal. We have positions of all kinds where volunteers can see the start, portions of the race and even the finish. Nearly 100% of all unsolicited racer comments include praise for our volunteers; this is truly what makes these events possible. The racers really appreciate your time because they know and realize they could not pursue this sport without volunteers.